Collaboration fund to supercharge Scotland’s food innovation

As part of a recently launched business accelerator, a new £650,000 Collaborative Innovation Fund is opening to support food and drink innovation in Scotland.

The new service – co-funded by Scottish Enterprise and Highlands and Islands Enterprise – will open for applications on July 1.

It supports food and drink businesses working collaboratively on innovative projects to support the growth of the sector and was launched last week by Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing.

Make Innovation Happen was launched by the Scotland Food & Drink Innovation Working Group in May as the first step towards Ambition 2030, which prioritises innovation as critical to continued success in the sector.

Collaboration has been the central ingredient in the successful growth of Scotland’s food and drink industry over the last ten years. Furthermore, experience of working with food and drink businesses highlights that multi-disciplinary project working between businesses, academics and other innovation providers stimulates fresh thinking and opens new opportunities.

This new Collaborative Innovation Fund recognises the importance of bringing together different specialists to unlock new thinking.

This fund is part of a wider programme of new innovation support to the food and drink industry from the enterprise agencies and Scottish Funding Council of £1.1 million and enhances the broad range of innovation support already well used by businesses.

The fund runs over a three-year period and collaborations may form independently or be part of an existing group.

This scheme will facilitate transformational projects to deliver greater innovation and economic impact for the sector through collaboration.