‘First of its kind collaboration’ for Budweiser and Jim Beam

Budweiser and Jim Beam bourbon are pooling their collective experience to launch a new brew in autumn as part of a new marketing collaboration.

The duo endeavour to offer “a new taste of history to beer and bourbon fans” by utilising a cross-merchandising programme beginning in spring.

Starting this month, the two brands will begin appearing together at bars and retail venues across the United States ahead of baseball season.

Inspired by the “beer and a bourbon shot” occasion, the new on-premise cross-merchandising program will feature Budweiser and Jim Beam bourbon together for the perfect pairing.

Following, in September, the companies will celebrate the upcoming 85th anniversary of the Repeal of Prohibition with the unveiling of a new limited-edition collaborative brew – Budweiser Reserve Copper Lager.

The Copper Lager is brewed with two-row barley and aged on Jim Beam bourbon barrel staves to create a toasted oak aroma and deliciously nutty taste with caramel rye and vanilla notes.

“We are very excited about this partnership not only because both brands share common history but also an obsession for quality and a decade’s long connection to America,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of marketing for Budweiser.

“This is a truly unique partnership and innovation that will surely drive excitement with our drinkers.”

