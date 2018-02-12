Coca-Cola roll-out cans with temperature sensitive ink

Coca-Cola has rolled out cans of Coke, Coke Zero, Fanta and Sprite in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia featuring ‘Reveal’ temperature sensitive inks in a bid to delivery an interactive experience to consumers.

The result of collaboration between Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East and Chromatic Technologies, this is the first commercial use of Reveal inks.

Reveal inks allow graphics to change to ‘reveal’ specific imagery and messaging during consumption.

Two thermochromic inks appear at the same time when the can is cold, but as the cold product is consumed, one ink disappears.

This technology provides one ambient ‘original’ image, one ‘cold’ image and as the consumer drinks the contents of the can, a third image appears, offering the perfect vehicle to hide a message.

Coca-Cola featured four specific messages – one per brand – to engage with its customers in a fun, unique manner.

Cans are decorated to include either a person or cartoon-style animal, from which a speech bubble emanates to hold the thermochromic messaging which appears when the can is chilled.

An interactive quick response code beneath the image links to exclusive video content, driving traffic to the brand’s website.