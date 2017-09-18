Co-op targets sustainable seafood with Scottish Salmon Farming Group

As part on its ongoing seafood sustainability efforts, convenience retailer the Co-op has launched the Scottish Salmon Farming Group.

The group will bring together stakeholders from across the supply chain – including key suppliers and long-standing processor Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd.

The retailer said its latest effort will enable it to “build more strategic, long-term relationships with its Scottish suppliers”.

Launching at a time when Co-op’s salmon sales volumes are up 22% year on year, the group will also look to invest in sector research to help future proof the industry.

The retailer will also work more closely with local communities in the Scottish mainland and islands where Scottish salmon is farmed.

As with other Co-op farming groups, suppliers will be invited to work towards a bronze, silver and gold pillar system, with a sharp focus on fish welfare and environmental impacts.