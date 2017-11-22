Clondalkin Bury lids limited edition range

Pre-cut lids manufacturer, Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Bury (formerly Chadwicks), has produced a high-quality lidding solution for Kerrygold’s Winter Edition yogurt range.

The 50 micron polyester lids cover a range of four, high impact, 8 colour designs for Kerrygold’s newly launched limited edition German range.

“Given the strong awareness and popularity of the Kerrygold brand and the appeal of a special festive limited edition design we are very excited and confident about this new range,” said Verena Schley, Head of Marketing at Kerrygold.

“Quality packaging is important to the success of any new product, particularly when it’s a premium range.

“We have worked with Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Bury before and never fail to be impressed by their technical expertise, customer service and production quality.”

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging Bury is a supplier of flexible packaging solutions in the food, dairy, beverage, personal care and household sectors.