Chr. Hansen expands natural colours production in US

Chr. Hansen, the global bioscience company focussed on natural colours for the food and beverage industry, has boosted its North American presence after acquiring a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin.

Increasing interest from US consumers in products made from natural ingredients has put pressure on food and beverage producers to convert to natural colours.

The acquired facility will be renovated to become the new North American headquarters for the company’s Natural Colors Division, housing everything from production, to research and development, application and quality assurance labs, a pilot plant, a dedicated warehouse, as well as sales and marketing and other business support functions.

“This is the largest single investment for Natural Colors in recent years and demonstrates our commitment to the important North American market,” said Jacob Vishof Paulsen, acting Executive Vice President of Natural Colors Division.

“Having the whole chain gathered in one place will allow for a fast and agile response to customer needs, supporting Chr. Hansen’s current and future business demands for the next decade – with room to grow.”

The expansion will strengthen Chr. Hansen’s position as an industry leader with full supply chain capabilities to deliver natural colour solutions to current and future customers.

The new state-of-the-art site will create better speed to market, based on more flexibility in production and supply chain and resulting in high quality products, faster.

