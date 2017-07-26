Chlorine treated chickens will undermine British poultry sector

A trade deal with the US could usher in chlorine-washed chickens to the UK as the nation negotiates it trade future with the European Union.

The British Poultry Council has rejected the notion of important such chickens as part of any trade deal with the States.

It argued that exporting Britain’s poultry meat sector will undermine the nation’s ‘farm to fork’ approach, as well as weaken its high welfare standards. The Council added this would be a “betrayal to our farmers”.

Richard Griffiths, Chief Executive, British Poultry Council said: “The UK Poultry meat industry stands committed to feeding the nation with nutritious food and any compromise on standards will not be tolerated.

“A secure post-Brexit deal must be about Britain’s future food security and safety. This is a matter of our reputation on the global stage.”

He added: “British poultry meat offers everything from high animal welfare to food safety as well as provenance, through to jobs and economic contribution. It’s not just about farming safe and affordable food but also about the British values that go into producing it.

“What we need to be doing is carry on investing in improving efficiency and productivity so that we get better at feeding ourselves and uphold the values that we hold dear.”

The council is urging Government to back British farming.