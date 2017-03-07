Chinese thirst for British beer drives exports up 500%

2016 saw a 6% rise in British beer exports, including a 500% increase to China, according to new figures from HMRC.

The upsurge in exports to China came as UK brewers capitalised on interest in British beer following pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoying a beer with former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2015.

Exports to India also rose by 417%, and exports to the EU showed solid growth of 5%.

British Beer is the UK’s third most valuable food and drink export, with a value of £584 million, an increase of £84 million on 2015.

Currently, 63% of Britain’s beer exports go to the European Union, with the remaining 37% heading outside the EU.

Although UK beer duty is not payable on exports, a high rate of beer duty acts as a real barrier to the investment needed to help foster further export growth.

The BBPA is urging the Government to reduce the beer duty burden currently faced by the sector and cancel the planned inflationary increase in duty in the Budget on the 8th of March. Further financial support for overseas activity would also be warmly welcomed.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) is developing an export strategy to support the Government’s ‘Food and Drink Action Plan’, helping to chart a path for continued export success as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

The new strategy will stress the need for trade deals post-Brexit, and the importance of a tariff-free trade deal with the EU, Britain’s largest export market, that does not generate additional red tape or barriers to trade for beer exporters.

Building on existing IT systems to continue to allow the efficient movement of beer in and out of the UK will also be critical in this regard. This, the BBPA argues, will help ensure that British exporters can continue to grow their European presence in light of strong recent growth.

The strategy will also focus on where industry and Government can work together to further expand British beer exports. Throughout the strategy, there will be a continued focus on how the BBPA can support its members and the wider brewing industry.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the BBPA, said: “Continuing tariff-free access to our biggest market is essential as we leave the European Union, and our new export strategy will underline this. In addition, our strategy will set Brexit as an opportunity for Government to move towards a more competitive tax regime, which will help brewers invest and trade in developing markets around the world.

“It is vital, that given these challenges, the Government shows its support for our brewing industry, which produces beers that are sought after the world over. This is why we are calling on the Chancellor to cut the duty rate by one penny in the Budget on 8th March.”