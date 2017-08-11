China export deal to boost UK food industry by £200m

A newly announced export deal with China is expected to provide the UK’s food industry with a £200 million boost.

The deal was unveiled by Food Minister George Eustice who claimed it would support 1,500 jobs.

It follows ongoing work by government officials and ministers in the UK and China.

Seven new business in England and Northern Ireland have will now export pork to China, capitalising on the growing hunger for UK produce.

This also includes the export of pig trotters in a UK first.

Demand for British food and drink is growing in China, with the total value of exports rising by a third to £438 million in 2016.

Demand for UK pork has doubled in terms of value over the last three years. Nine producers already export to China and generated £43 million last year.

“China is a hugely important market for our world-class food industry and by opening up access even further, more UK businesses can take advantage of the growing appetite for our food and drink,” said Mr Eustice.

He added: “British food is produced to the very best standards of welfare, quality and safety and this growth in exports to China is creating more jobs and opportunities for our premium pork producers who can guarantee quality from farm to fork.”