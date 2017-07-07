Cheese prices surge as demand for ‘young’ dairy rises

Increased demand is leading to price hikes across the dairy market, with the price of cheese ring some 30%.

The findings, from purchasing company Beacon, stem from an increased upsurge in Europe for young dairy products such as butter and mozzarella, as well as impacts from recent currency fluctuations.

The price of milk is also hovering at around 27ppl, an increase of 35% on the same period last year, as supplies dwindle to their lowest volume since May 2017.

The price of butter is also experiencing a surge, surpassing a 100% rise.

Paul Connelly, Beacon MD, said: “As a result of increased desire for younger dairy products, and varying currency fluctuations, dairy manufacturers are really beginning to feel the hit. Many manufacturers and suppliers have absorbed price increases for some time, but this is no longer possible.

“The impact of this is now being felt in the UK, with cheese manufacturers pushing prices beyond those experienced in the last quarter of 2016, with forecasters indicating that they are set to remain high for quarters three and four of 2017. For the foreseeable future, cheese lovers should prepare to pay more for their favourite dairy products.”

Alice Bexon, Purchasing Manager at Beacon, added: “The price increases that we are experiencing in the dairy market can be seen as worrying for the food and drink industry, however we are currently working with our suppliers and customers to ensure that these rises are controlled and managed in the marketplace in order to cause as little disruption as possible.”