Certified Humane status for South America’s biggest egg producer

South America’s largest egg producer has achieved ‘Certified Humane’ status from non-profit certification programme Humane Farm Animal Care.

The certification covers two egg brands – Happy Eggs and Taeq, the brand produced for Pão de Açúcar supermarkets in Brazil.

Carrying the Certified Humane label assures consumers that the eggs have been produced according to HFAC’s precise Animal Care Standards.

Farm animals raised under this certification must be fed nutritious diets without antibiotics, hormones, and animal by-products.

Among other things, animals also must also receive proper shelter, resting areas and space sufficient to support natural behaviours, like flapping their wings.

Luiz Mazzon, President of Latin America Instituto Certified Humane, said: “By increasing the volume of Certified Humane® eggs available in Brazil, they will make it easier for food companies that use eggs as their main ingredients, like mayonnaise and pasta, to certify their operations as well.”