UK first as Cepac launch curved corrugated packaging

Cepac, the British corrugated producer, has launched Arcwide – the nation’s first curved corrugated product.

Licensed from SCA Forest Products by Cepac, Arcwise integrates high quality printing with corrugated cardboard to bend in smooth, continuous curves to fit snugly around goods.

The patented technology used in Arcwise allows corrugated board to be bent in a smaller radius than ever before. New shapes can be created to offer greater possibilities to extend the graphical layout on multiple panels.

Manufacturing the Arcwise range takes advantage of the latest advances in printing and shaping technology to transform the presentation and supply chain for packaging.

Shorter runs of the product can be delivered via the use of market-leading digital technology, allowing customers to experiment with new designs and displays with very short lead times. The extensive range includes wrap around, round-front, tray and bag-in-box.

In addition to making products stand out and offering excellent shelf-appeal, the profile edges of Arcwise have been proven to have better resistance to compression than square-edged packaging, withstanding significantly greater load.

Curved panels provide a higher relative strength compared to structures consisting of flat panels and forces are distributed over a wider area.

The increased stacking strength offered by Arcwise means that alternative flutes can be considered, which can be beneficial for both print quality and transport efficiency, allowing greater product fill on the pallet.

When filled with customers’ products stretch wrap will sweep smoothly around the Arcwise stack, removing any potential crush damage which can be experienced with square-edged packaging.