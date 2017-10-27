Coup as Cargill launches traceable turkey for thanksgiving

In a coup for traceability, Cargill brand Honeysuckle White is launching the first-ever traceable turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.

The first-to-market pilot is based on bleeding-edge blockchain technology to provide a traceability solution for turkeys.

Consumers in select markets can text or enter an on-package code online to access the farm’s location by state and county, view the family farm story, see photos from the farm and read a message from the farmer.

Blockchain models build a trusted, transparent food chain that integrate key stakeholders into the supply chain and create a distributed ledger with immutable records.

In 2014, the brand found 44% of turkey consumers think it is important for companies to be transparent in their practices.

Studies in 2016 revealed 73% of consumers feel positively about companies that are transparent about where and how their products are made, grown or raised; and more than half of consumers consider farmers one of the most trusted sources on food-related issues.

This year, the brand held consumer focus groups that confirmed consumers feel good about buying turkey raised by family farmers.

These insights led to the development and pilot of the first-to-market blockchain-based solution for turkey.

Family farmer Darrell Glaser of Milam County, Texas, said: “Everyone deserves to know more about the food they’re eating, and I like feeling more connected to the people I’m raising these turkeys for.

“It’s important for me that consumers understand the care my family puts in every day to provide quality turkeys for families across the country.”