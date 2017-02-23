Casual dining sector honoured at national awards

The UK’s best casual dining operators were revealed last night (22 February) at the Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards 2017.

wagamama, Las Iguanas, ASK Italian, The Breakfast Club, Peach Pub Company, and Levi Roots all took home awards. While wagamama’s chief executive David Campbell was also named ‘Trailblazer of the year’.

The 2017 winners were presented their awards by Matt Dawson MBE at a prestigious ceremony at the Marriot London Grosvenor Square, following the first day of the Casual Dining show.

Over 400 industry professionals – including senior representatives from Nando’s, PizzaExpress, and Carluccio’s – were in attendance to recognise and celebrate the standout brands of the year across the multi-billion pound casual dining sector.

Chris Brazier, Casual Dining’s Group Event Director, said: “Once again the sheer quality of this year’s awards entries has been outstanding and sends a strong signal that the casual dining restaurant and pub sector is getting stronger and more innovative every year.

“The Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards is a fantastic way to celebrate and reward those companies – from the big names to the emerging brands – who are making a real difference to the growth of this sector. Congratulations to each of our winners – the casual dining market is thriving, thanks in large part to your continuing innovations and dedication to offering an incredible dining experience.”

Casual Dining Restaurant & Pub Awards 2017 winners:

Trailblazer of the Year (sponsored by Lamb Weston)

– David Campbell, Chief Executive of wagamama

New Casual Dining Concept of the Year (sponsored by Fresh Direct)

– Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse, Westfield Stratford City, London

Casual Dining Community Award (sponsored by Casual Dining show)

– The Breakfast Club: Multiple volunteering initiatives

Casual Dining Marketing Campaign (sponsored by Chef Direct)

– Las Iguanas: Summer 2016 Championsheeps Family Dining Campaign

Best Designed Independent Casual Dining Restaurant (sponsored by Commercial Kitchen show)

– The Vincent Café & Cocktail Bar, Liverpool (designed by DesignLSM)

Best Designed Multiple Casual Dining Restaurant (sponsored by Commercial Kitchen show)

– ASK Italian: Gloucester Road, London (designed by Gundry & Ducker)

Best Designed Casual Dining Pub or Bar (sponsored by Commercial Kitchen show)

– Galvin HOP: Spitalfields, London (designed by DesignLSM)

Independent Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by GetWaiter)

– Jack & Alice, Gerrards Cross

Independent Casual Dining Pub of the Year (sponsored by Budweiser Budvar)

– The Malt House, London

Small Casual Dining Employer of the Year (sponsored by COREcruitment)

– Jack & Alice

Large Casual Dining Employer of the Year (sponsored by Reynolds)

– Peach Pub Company

Menu Innovation Award (sponsored by Eurilait)

– KuPP

Multiple Casual Dining Pub Brand of the Year (sponsored by McCain Foodservice)

– The Draft House

Multiple Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Bar Foods)

– wagamama