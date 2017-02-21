Casual Dining 2017 opens this week in London

The UK’s biggest restaurant chains and pub groups will be out in force at the Business Design Centre in London this week – checking out the latest new products and services on offer from over 200 exhibitors at Casual Dining 2017.

The two day trade show, taking place this Wednesday and Thursday (22-23 February), is on target to attract well over 4,500 attendees.

Among the pre-registered visitors, to date, are senior decision makers from Jamie’s Italian, JD Wetherspoon, Whitbread and Nando’s among many others.

As in previous years, smaller independent operators (those with between one and five sites) are also expected to be well represented. Nearly 1,500 visited in 2016.

“From our speakers and exhibitors to the visitors themselves – the who’s who of the casual dining sector will be at the show doing business. It’s going to be a very busy and productive two days,” said Chris Brazier, group event director of Casual Dining.

Free Keynote Theatre

High-profile brands – including Mitchells & Butlers, Marston’s, Casual Dining Group, TGI Friday’s, Bill’s Restaurants, Wahaca, Côte Restaurants, Hippo Inns, and Young’s – will be sharing their expertise in the show’s popular Keynote Theatre.

Casual Dining Innovation Challenge Awards

Voting opens at the Innovation Challenge Gallery from 10am on the show’s opening day and will run until 4pm. The 15 exhibitors to have secured the most visitor votes will then be invited to ‘pitch’ their new innovations the following day. Pitches start at 11am in the Executive Centre, with the results to be announced at 1.30pm, on Thursday 23 February.

King of Craft

Other show highlights include Casual Dining’s prestigious King of Craft competition. The award – voted for by selected Casual Dining VIP visitors – is open to all Craft Beer & Cider Pavilion exhibitors.

This year’s pavilion participants include Fierce Beer, Thistly Cross Cider, Wobblegate Juice & Cider, Westside Drinks, Celtic Marches Beverages, Saxby’s Cider, The Cotswold Cider Co, Brewery Meteor, Freedom Brewery, Glebe Farm Foods, and Bonita Cider.