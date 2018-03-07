Carrefour launches Europe’s first food blockchain

Carrefour has this week launched what it claims is Europe’s first food blockchain for its free-range range Carrefour Quality Line Auvergne chickens.

The company said that the technology will be rolled out to eight more animal and vegetable product lines before then of the year. These include eggs, cheese, milk, oranges, tomatoes, salmon and ground beef steak.

A blockchain is a secure digital database that cannot be falsified in which all information sent by its users is stored. It can be used in the food sector so that each and every party along the length of the supply chain can provide traceability information about their particular role and for each batch.

Carrefour said the launch of blockchain technology marks an important milestone in the implementation of the Carrefour 2022 transformation plan.

For the first time in France, Carrefour is using blockchain technology with one of its iconic animal product lines: free-range Carrefour Quality Line Auvergne chicken, one million of which are sold every year.

Blockchain technology will bring numerous benefits to the food sectors: it will meet consumers’ increasing need for transparency; for breeders, it’s a means to showcase what they produce and their expertise.

Carrefour will be able to use it to share a secure database with all of its partners and guarantee higher levels of food safety for its customers.

