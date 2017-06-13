Carlsberg pledges zero carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030

The Carlsberg Group has pledged to eliminate carbon emissions and slash water usage by half at its breweries by 2030.

These commitments come as part of the Group’s sustainability programme – ‘Together Towards Zero’.

Despite outlying its goals until 2030, a more immediate step sees the brewer exclusively using renewable electricity at its breweries by 2020.

The programme is a response to increasing consumer demand for sustainable products in a time of global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and public health issues.

It is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group’s SAIL’22 strategy and consists of four major ambitions – ZERO carbon footprint; ZERO water waste; ZERO irresponsible drinking, and a ZERO accidents culture.

Together Towards ZERO has been developed in partnership with leading global experts using a science-based approach.

It is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and sets out to deliver emission reductions that go beyond the base level of ambition set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.