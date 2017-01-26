Cargill study finds pig diet matters to millennials

As consumer demand for pork remains high, millennial consumers say that what pigs eat has a strong influence on their pork-buying habits, according to a Cargill Feed4Thought consumer survey.

The survey, which polled more than 2,000 people in the US and Spain, found that 43% of American millennials say that a pig’s diet influences their purchasing decisions. In Spain, the second-largest pork-producing country in Europe, the number was about 65% of millennials.

“Many consumers, millennials in particular, are speaking loudly about the importance of knowing what is on the dinner table and where it came from,” said Patrick Duerksen, Cargill Global Marketing Director, pork. “It is important for Cargill and others in the agricultural supply chain to help consumers understand that the pork they eat was produced in a healthy and responsible manner.”

The survey found that, overall, one-third of all US consumers (32%) say a pig’s diet influences their purchasing decisions, as opposed to 60% of Spanish consumers. American Baby Boomers and Gen Xers place less importance on the diets of the pigs they consume (32% and 26% say a pig’s diet influences their purchasing decisions, respectively).

In both countries, millennials place the highest importance on pigs’ diets, but also have the lowest trust that the pigs they eat are raised on what they consider a healthy diet. 42% of American millennials don’t trust that their pork is raised on a healthy diet, significantly more than Baby Boomers (32%). In Spain, the number jumps to 67% of millennials who don’t trust diets fed to pigs are healthy.

Pig diets largely consist of corn, soybean meal, vitamins and minerals. Beyond those base ingredients, Cargill has developed precise feed formulations with probiotics, antioxidants, and essential oils to promote better gut health, digestion and metabolism. Just like in humans, gut health in pigs is an important factor in proper nutrition.

“Worldwide, swine nutrition continues to advance, and Cargill’s research on optimal nutrients is at the forefront of feed improvement,” said Brooke Humphrey, Global Swine Technology Director for Cargill. “Cargill Animal Nutrition has worked closely with its customers to develop a range of nutrients and feed options, all geared to delivering proper nutrition to help farmers raise healthy pigs.”

As part of its research, Cargill researchers, scientists and nutrition experts conduct hundreds of feed trials each year at its innovation and technical application centres around the world. The trials examine ingredients and feed formulations to determine the best nutritional solutions for pig diets.