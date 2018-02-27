Cargill & ADM launching soybean joint venture in Egypt

Cargill is launching a joint venture with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) to provide soybean meal and oil for the Egyptian market.

The joint venture would own and operate the National Vegetable Oil Company soy crush facility in Borg Al-Arab along with related commercial and functional activities – including a separate Switzerland-based merchandising operation that would supply soybeans to the crush plant.

Cargill is currently expanding the plant from 3,000 metric tons to 6,000 metric tons of daily crush capacity. The plant will be able to produce higher-protein soybean meal while reducing the need for soybean meal imports into Egypt.

“The joint venture brings together Cargill and ADM’s operational and commercial expertise to meet growing local demand for higher-quality feed ingredients,” said Roger Janson, head of Cargill’s grain and oilseed business in EMEA.

“This deal is part of our strategy to grow Cargill’s business across Egypt and the North Africa region and helps us better serve customers in the market with safe, affordable and nutritious food.”

John Grossmann, ADM’s president, EMEA Oilseeds crush, added: “Egypt is an important market where demand for high-quality soybean meal and oil is outpacing the rest of the world.

“By bringing together expertise and resources from two great companies, and by utilizing an existing facility and infrastructure, this joint venture would be perfectly positioned to efficiently meet growing Egyptian demand.”

The joint venture will be managed as a standalone entity consisting of equal ownership by ADM and Cargill, with a management team reporting to a board of directors appointed by the two parent companies.

The companies hope to formally launch the joint venture in mid-2018.

