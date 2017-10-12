Cargill targets simple ingredients under SimPure brand

Cargill is launching a portfolio of functional native starches under its new SimPure brand in a bid to meet growing demand for simple ingredients.

SimPure, Cargill said, offers food and beverage manufacturers tailor-made, functional native starches that deliver offers a simple ingredient label alongside greater process tolerance, shelf life and storage stability.

Cargill’s SimPure functional native starches, coupled with our integrated formulation and technical expertise, will allow food manufacturers to deliver on consumer demands for label-friendly products with great taste and texture

“Consumers increasingly want to know what is in their food and are turning to product labels to better inform themselves,” said Simon Waters, Global Food Starch leader, Cargill.

For years, modified starches served as the workhorses of the texturizing world, solving a host of food processing dilemmas.

However, as part of changing consumer preferences, many customers want to remove modified starch from their product labels.

The first product in the SimPure portfolio, SimPure 99560, was created for use in culinary and convenience applications – such as frozen foods.

A custom starch blend of various botanical sources, SimPure 99560 can replace modified starches in frozen-ready meals, without compromising taste, texture or appearance.