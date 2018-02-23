Cargill partners with Precision Biosciences to develop next-gen canola oil

Cargill is collaborating with Precision BioSciences in a bid to develop next-gen low saturate canola oil for the food service and food ingredients industries.

The collaboration will utilise Precision’s ARCUS genome-editing technology to further reduce saturated fat in canola oil.

The new oil is intended for the quick-service restaurants and food ingredients industries, and products made with it – particularly fried foods – may be able to use front-of-package nutrient content claims on saturated fat levels, such as “Low in Saturated Fat” or “No Saturated Fat,” depending on their overall nutritional profile.

Cargill has a solid track record of gathering market insights to deliver first-to-market specialty canola oils, recently adding a lower saturate variety and another with long-chain omega-3s to its portfolio.

This next generation of canola oil demonstrates Cargill’s ongoing leadership in specialty oils, as it now aims to offer the lowest saturate level on the market – surpassing its latest high oleic canola oil, recently announced under the Clear Valley brand at 4.5% saturate levels.

This commitment to saturated fat reduction led to Cargill’s partnership with Precision BioSciences in 2014.

Since then, the two companies have worked together to lower saturate levels in canola oil, leveraging Cargill’s expertise in gene identification, and Precision BioSciences’ unique technology that edits the targeted genes.

The partnership strengthens Cargill’s already robust technical portfolio, allowing it to further innovate on behalf of its customers.

Cargill has filed patent applications covering initial discoveries with this highly effective, breakthrough technology.

Cargill and Precision BioSciences will continue to work together to further develop this new product, and Cargill will determine a plan for commercialisation.

Like this: Like Loading...