Cargill launches oilseeds processing plant in Northern China

Cargill, New Hope Group and Hebei Bohai Investment Group have launched a $100 million oilseeds processing plant in Huanghua, Cangzhou in Hebei Province.

The plant, which will have an annual processing capacity of 1.32 million metric tons, will help meet the growing demand for high quality food products in Northern China, drive the development of the local economy, and facilitate its integration into the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The plant – Hebei Jiahao Grain & Oil Co Ltd – covers 21,000 square meters in the Bohai New Development Area, which is the largest national economic development zone along China’s east coast.

Finished products will include high quality oil and animal feed which will be marketed in northern China, including in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The investment in the plant is in line with China’s strategy to drive more coordinated development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. China aims to enhance synergies within the region and enable economic growth in the relatively less-developed Hebei province.

Cargill Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan and New Hope Group board member and Chairlady of New Hope Liuhe Angelia Liu inaugurated the plant at a recent opening.

Also announced is the opening of Hebei Jihai Port, which manages a bulk & general cargo berth with a capacity of 100,000 tons.

Jihai Port will serve the transportation and storage needs of the new plant for both domestic and international trade. It will connect Huanghua and Cangzhou to the global grain and food trade. Total investments in the Jihai Port have exceeded $100 million.

Angela Liu, board member of New Hope Group and Chairlady of New Hope Liuhe, said: “As one of China’s largest food and modern agriculture enterprises, New Hope has been closely watching the market trends.

“With the consumption upgrading in China, we hope to meet the market demand for quality and nutritious food by leveraging our integrated supply chain that comprises both agriculture and animal husbandry.”

Cargill already has three oilseeds processing plants in China, which are all situated in Southern China and the Yangtze River delta.

This new plant in Huanghua will enhance Cargill’s oilseed processing capabilities and help it to better meet the growing demands of customers in China, many of whom are expanding their national presence.

This investment will also function as the doorway of Cargill into serving the market of 300 million people of Northern China.