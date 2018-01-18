Cargill invests in PURIS to upscale pea protein production

Spurred on by the growing demand for plant-based proteins in the US, Cargill has invested in North America’s largest producer of Pea Protein, PURIS.

The joint venture agreement will accelerate a new way of sustainable and label-friendly plant-based foods.

“PURIS is a game changer in terms of taste and vertical integration in pea protein,” said David Henstrom, Vice President, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers.

“Cargill is excited to expand into the emerging pea protein space while continuing to support our conventional agricultural crops.

“It’s clear that PURIS is in alignment with Cargill’s vision to meet the growing demand for protein globally and to help customers deliver label-friendly products without sacrificing taste.”

The funding will be used to add “substantial capacity” to PURIS’ operations, including a second plant while it also maintains its focus on US production.

PURIS President Tyler Lorenzen said: “Cargill is investing in everything PURIS stands for, from our vertically integrated non-GMO pea seed development to our proprietary technologies and our commitment to US Certified Organic pea farmers.”

Manufacturers are turning to pea protein because of its functional and nutritional attributes. Pea protein offers a non-GMO, Certified Organic, allergen-friendly option that checks all the boxes consumers are looking for in label-friendly products. It’s also compatible with vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.