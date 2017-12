Food giant Cargill has inaugurated its solar power facility at its cocoa and chocolate site in Tema, Ghana.

The facility is part of Cargill’s investment plan to power industrial production with renewable energy.

The plant is a fully automated, digital photovoltaic solar system and boosts Ghana’s renewable energy portfolio by producing 764MWh of electricity annually.

The solar energy produced at the plant is equivalent to powering nearly 400 homes with electricity for a year.