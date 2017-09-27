Cargill and Faccenda Foods pool poultry to create new UK business

Cargill and Faccenda Foods are to establish a joint venture to create an as yet untitled food company focused on chicken, turkey and duck in the UK.

The new company will have the capability to respond to changing customer needs in the retail and food service sectors with a strategy for growth.

Cargill’s fresh chicken business in the UK is going to join Faccenda’s fresh chicken, turkey and duck business to form this new company.

The new joint venture will be a standalone business, with Cargill and Faccenda taking an equal shareholding.

It brings together two complementary businesses with a track record of success, shared values and a strong reputation in the UK poultry market.

Andy Dawkins, Faccenda Foods MD, will be appointed CEO of the newly formed company, with Chris Hall, Fresh Chicken Director for Cargill Meats Europe, becoming CCO.

The new business plans to employ approximately 6,000 people in the UK, with employees coming from both parent companies.

It will operate across multiple agriculture and operational centres, with broad capabilities that span the supply chain focused on operational excellence and customer focused partnerships.