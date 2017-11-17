Cargill expands Nashville facility as company targets protein growth

Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand the company’s Nashville facility to keep up with the growing hunger for protein.

The company said that the investment will grow its meat crumble offerings for food ingredient, foodservice and retail customers.

It will include construction of a state-of-the-art dried sausage production facility and will create more than 100 jobs, doubling the facility’s current employment.

“Nashville is strategically located to serve our customers in a way that helps them improve their supply chain,” said the plant’s General Manager Monte Metz.

This latest effort is part of Cargill’s wider efforts to grow its protein business. Over the past two years, the company has invested nearly $850 million in US protein expansion.

The Nashville facility complements the company’s cooked meats facilities in Nebraska, Virginia, Texas and Minnesota.

Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during the first half of 2019.