Cargill invests $20m expanding Minnesota egg processing facility

Cargill is investing $20 million in expanding its Big Lake egg processing facility in Minnesota to meet increasing demand for a greater variety of cooked egg products.

The expansion includes capabilities to pasteurise, mix and cook a number of additional egg products for foodservice and protein ingredient customers.

It will double the facility’s annual requirement for eggs from family farms in the area to 170 million.

Construction begins in May, with the new capabilities expected to become operational in January 2019.

“We continue to invest in the traditional protein space to provide our foodservice and food ingredient customers innovative, high-quality cooked egg products to meet growing consumer demand,” said Jared Johnson, Big Lake plant General Manager.

“This investment underscores our ongoing commitment to the Big Lake community and our employees, egg suppliers and restaurant and foodservice customers throughout the upper Midwest.”

The expansion is part of nearly $900 million of investments Cargill has made in the past two years to grow its traditional protein business in North America.

At egg production facilities, this included a 2016 investment of $27 million in Lake Odessa, Michigan, and a $12 million expansion in Mason City, Iowa, in 2017.

