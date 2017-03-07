Carbon Trust beefs-up livestock emissions reduction

The Carbon Trust is aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the livestock supply chain after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Bank member IFC.

The MoU focuses on exploring collaborative opportunities to support a major pilot programme designed by the Carbon Trust to transform the resource efficiency of Brazil’s beef sector and its supply chain, which is currently responsible for over 40% of the country’s national GHG emissions.

Over 5 years, this programme aims to deliver almost $1 billion in energy cost savings and reduce emissions by more than 16 million tonnes, while at the same time recovering 200,000 hectares of degraded pastureland.

The scope of the MoU also includes exploring the possibility for the Carbon Trust to work with the IFC to help develop a simple and reliable approach for measuring climate-related impact in IFC’s projects in the meat and dairy industries.

In September 2016, IFC approved a new definition for Climate Smart Agri, and Animal Protein is one of three strategic focus areas where IFC plans to reduce climate impact in emerging countries.

Tom Delay, CEO at the Carbon Trust, said: “International collaboration will be critical if we are to deliver the pace and scale of carbon reduction needed to ensure a rise in global temperatures is kept within 1.5 degrees.

“Science shows that we don’t have long, and so it is essential to work together to accelerate the solutions that will ensure we win this race against time. The private sector has the opportunity to take a leading role in turning global ambitions on climate change action into a reality.

He added: “We plan to see how we can leverage the IFC’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) Green Building tool and certification system for the food retail and food processing sectors to help achieve our goals and to reduce waste and environmental impact in the cold storage chain.”

While initial efforts of IFC and Carbon Trust will focus on Brazil, the two organisations will look to identify potential synergies and scope for future collaboration elsewhere in Latin America and in other regions.