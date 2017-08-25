In brief: Canada’s first energy drink sweetened with monk fruit

GURU has launched Canada’s first energy drink sweetened with monk fruit.

Monk fruit draws its name from the Buddhist monks who once cultivated the fruit. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine due to its antioxidant properties.

More recently, the fruit has been used increasingly as a natural sweetener in confectionary and beverages.

Its flesh has a sweetening power 300 times that of white sugar.

ORGANIC LITE has been certified organic. It also approved by ECOCERT Canady and verified GMO-, gluten-free and vegan.