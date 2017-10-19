Campylobacter declining in supermarket chickens

Efforts in the supply chain to stymie the levels of campylobacter in supermarket chickens have paid off as the number of those contaminated decline.

Figures from the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) reveal that a meagre 6.5% of UK chickens tested positive for the highest level of contamination.

This is heartening compared to the figure from the 2012-15 period, which stood at 19.7%.

Further evidence of this fall can be seen in the last period of the survey – April to July – which saw the figure drop to 5.9%.

The FSA has been keeping taps on the nation’s nine biggest supermarkets since 2014.

The latest data showed that Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco had the lowest prevalence of contamination.

“The major retailers are now taking on the responsibility to publish their own results, according to a protocol we have agreed,” said FSA Chair Heather Hancock.

This is a welcome step towards greater transparency.”

She added: “Whilst we will keep a close eye on the performance of bigger retailers, it means the FSA can now focus our efforts on smaller establishments, where we haven’t yet seen the same level of improvement and where more progress needs to be made.”