Campbell Soup Company joins Plant Based Foods Association

Campbell Soup Company is the first major food company to join the Plant Based Foods Association – the only trade group in the US representing the plant-based foods sector.

Launched in March 2016, the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) represents more than 80 US companies and advocates on behalf of its members and works to expand markets in the retail and foodservice sectors.

Campbell has stayed abreast of the industry zeitgeist and assimilated the plant-based movement, rather than shunning it.

The company has bolstered the amount of vegetables and whole grains in its portfolio and has accelerated efforts to bring more packaged fresh and refrigerated products to the retail perimeter.

Recently, it launched a new line of plant-based milks under its Bolthouse Farms brand.

“Working together with the Plant Based Foods Association, we can advance our shared goal of bringing more plant-based foods to consumers,” Ed Carolan, President, Campbell Fresh.

The plant-based milk category is up 3% since last year, outpacing sales of cow’s milk over the same period, according to data from Nielsen.