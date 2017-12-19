Campbell strengthens snacking portfolio with Snyder’s-Lance acquisition

The iconic Campbell Soup Company has made its largest acquisition after agreeing to purchase snack maker Snyder’s-Lance for $4.87 billion.

Campbell said the deal was motivated by the company wanting to expand its portfolio in the rapidly expanding $89 billion US snacking market.

It also gives the company access to faster-growing distribution channels including the convenience and natural channels.

Snyder’s-Lance has a number of well-known brands under its belt included Kettle Brand, Cape Cod and Pop Secret and is active in a number of subsections, including sandwich crackers, kettle chips and deli snacks.

“The acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance will accelerate Campbell’s strategy and is in line with our Purpose, ‘real food that matters for life’s moments’,” said Campbell’s President and CEO Denise Morrison.

“The combination of Snyder’s-Lance brands with Pepperidge Farm, Arnott’s and Kelsen will create a diversified snacking leader, drive sales growth and create value for shareholders.

“This acquisition will dramatically transform Campbell, shifting our centre of gravity and further diversifying our portfolio into the faster-growing snacking category.”

Snyder’s-Lance will become part of Campbell’s Global Biscuits and Snacks division, which includes the company’s Pepperidge Farm, Arnott’s and Kelsen businesses, and the simple meals and shelf-stable beverages business in Australia, Asia Pacific and Latin America.