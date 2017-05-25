Soup goes digital as Campbell invests $10m in online meal marketplace

Campbell Soup Company has invested $10 million in e-commerce meal marketplace Chef’d in a bid to bolster its own e-commerce capabilities.

The investment, part of a strategic partnership, comprises part of the Series B round of funding for Chef’d.

Campbell will now become Chef’d’s largest strategic investor and will receive a seat on the company’s board of directors.

Under the terms of the partnership, Chef’d will help with infrastructure and distribution of meal solutions through the Campbell’s Kitchen site.

Additionally, Campbell will benefit from Chef’d’s insights on e-commerce business models, access to data analytics and insights on shopper behaviours.

The two companies will also test various capabilities over the three-year agreement around product innovation and fulfilment.

“E-commerce will transform the food industry in similar ways to how it transformed entertainment and apparel. It is a game changer for consumers, food makers and retailers alike,” said Denise Morrison, President and CEO at Campbell Soup Company.

She added: “In the future, shopping for and preparing meals will be flexible, fully automated and even anticipatory. Chef’d will help Campbell connect with our consumers where they are today and, more importantly, where they’re headed.”