New campaign pleads parents to ditch kid’s sugary snacks

A new campaign launched by Public Health England aims to help parents taken control of their children’s snacking and curb sugar intake.

The inaugural Change4Life campaign will utilise a two pronged approach, the first being to promote healthier snacks whilst.

It will secondly advise parents to limit their children to a maximum of two snacks a day of no more than 100-calories each.

At present, half of children’s sugar intake – around 7 sugar cubes a day – comes from unhealthy snacks and surgery drinks.

On average, children are consuming at least 3 unhealthy snacks and sugary drinks a day, with around a third consuming 4 or more. The overall result is that children consume 3 times more sugar than is recommended.

Selected supermarkets are throwing their weight behind the campaign, with Tesco helping parents – both in-store and online – to choose affordable, healthier snacks. Co-op meanwhile will provide healthy snacking products.

Parents can also get money-off vouchers from Change4Life to help them try healthier snack options, including malt loaf, lower-sugar fromage frais, and drinks with no added sugar.

“The true extent of children’s snacking habits is greater than the odd biscuit or chocolate bar. Children are having unhealthy snacks throughout the day and parents have told us they’re concerned,” said Public Health England’s Chief Nutritionist Dr Alison Tedstone.

“To make it easier for busy families, we’ve developed a simple rule of thumb to help them move towards healthier snacking – look for 100 calories snacks, two a day max.”