Caliente launches third flavour in collaboration with Swedish chef

Beverage start-up Caliente is launching the third flavour it is non-alcoholic organic drinks range.

Chili Blueberry Lemongrass is the first of two flavours developed by Swedish Michelin star Chef Titti Qvarnström for Caliente.

Erika Ollén Marketing Director says. Working with Titti is amazing, and it will give both continued edge to the brand and interesting and challenging flavor combinations as result.

Caliente was launched in 2015, as a “social drink for grownups” who want a fun and not too sweet option without alcohol. Infused with chili heat, Capsaicin, it’s the only non-alcoholic bottled drink that kick-starts the endorphins, creating a natural high, the company said.

Titti Qvarnström normally houses at Bloom in the Park in Malmö – a restaurant serving innovative food with a local twist. It was one of a handful Swedish restaurants awarded a star, when the Michelin guide opened up for visits to places outside Stockholm.

“Caliente attracted me since it’s a tasty drink with lots of character, and because it isn’t sweet. Without being a me-too product, it can actually complement dishes, replacing alcoholic beverages in a way that few other non-alcoholic options do,” said Qvarnström.

She added: “I would recommend Caliente Chili Blueberry Lemongrass with basically any seafood or Asian style cuisine where the chili note can be complementary. But also with chocolate.”