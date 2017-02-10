Cal-Maine Foods plumps for Happy Hen Egg Farms

Cal-Maine Foods, the Jackson-based egg producer, is bolstering its production, processing and distribution footprint with the acquisition of the Happy Hen Egg Farms.

The assets covered in the deal included commercial egg production and processing facilities which has a current capacity for around 350,000 laying hens. It also includes distribution facilities located near Harwood and Wharton in Texas.

“Located near our other Texas locations, Happy Hen Egg Farms’ current site is designed for capacity of up to 1.2 million laying hens, and we intend to capitalise on specific market opportunities created by this additional production capacity,” said Dolph Baker, Chairman, President and CEO of Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs.

The transaction is expected to conclude in the coming weeks.