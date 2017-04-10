Cadbury commit to UK with £75m investment in Bournville production lines

Mondelēz International has officially unveiled its new production lines at its Bournville site in Birmingham, the home of Cadbury.

With an investment of £75 million, the new lines represent a confidence and commitment to post-Brexit Britain.

Two of the four new lines are dedicated to retaining Bournville as the home of Cadbury Dairy Milk, producing the core classic range.

The other two lines will create loved assortments like Cadbury Roses and Heroes – the first significant investment in Cadbury’s assortments for thirty years.

Work to implement the new lines started in 2014 and today the Cadbury Dairy Milk tablet lines produce up to eight tonnes an hour, making 900,000 200g bars or 1.2 million 110g bars per day.

While the Cadbury Roses and Heroes lines produce up to six tonnes an hour, making 13 million sweets per day. The investment has secured modern manufacturing in the UK for the next generation.

Glenn Caton, President of Northern Europe at Mondelēz International, said: “This £75 million investment we’ve made means our Bournville factory can now favourably compete against manufacturing facilities in other European markets and retain the majority of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury chocolate production right here in the UK.

“Previously it cost three times more for us to make a chocolate bar here in Bournville than it did in Germany. That wasn’t sustainable. That’s why our investment in these world class production lines is so vital. In total we have invested £200 million in our manufacturing operations and R&D facilities across Britain to ensure we continue to make the nation’s favourite treats in the UK for years to come.”

Andrea Leadsom, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: “This £200 million investment into world-class production lines in the UK, including at the Bournville site, is a real vote of confidence in the UK as a great, global, trading nation and the ideal place to do business.

“Our thriving food industry is the largest manufacturing sector in the UK – bigger than cars and aerospace combined – which is why we remain committed to supporting investment and championing the excellence of British food and drink at home and abroad.”