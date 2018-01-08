Burts Potato Chips acquires Savoury & Sweet

Popcorn and healthy snack brand Savoury & Sweet has been acquired by fellow Brits Burts Potato Chips for an undisclosed amount.

Savoury & Sweet will now become part of the Burts business, with its production facility, offices and warehouses remaining in Leicester.

It will continue to operate under our existing brand name for now, but will be rebranded as Burts Snacks in due course.

Over the last five years, Burts has invested more than £12 million in increasing its frying capacity to 200 tonnes a week, and its ‘Better for You’ businesses at its south west production facility.

Burts said the acquisition is part of its “grand plans” to position itself as a leading premium business.

It aims to expand its ‘Better for You’ business next year under the Burts Snacks banner, creating additional jobs and tripling production capacity at Savoury & Sweets’ Leicester plant.

“The Burts business has grown significantly over the last five years, from £11.4 million in 2013 to an anticipated £37 million (post-acquisition) for 2017,” said David Nairn, MD of Burts.

“While impressive, our ambition is to drive the business to over £100 million in the next five years to become the UK’s biggest player within premium snacking.

“This is an exciting time for everyone working at Burts and Savoury & Sweet. NPD is high on our agenda and we are looking forward to bringing new and exciting innovation that will challenge the current UK snack market.”