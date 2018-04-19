Bühler and Microsoft to sure up food supply with digital tech

Bühler is partnering with Microsoft on ‘ground-breaking’ digital technologies which, it says, will bolster end product quality across the whole food value chain.

“Digital solutions will allow us to improve food safety and integrity and reduce food losses and waste,” said Bühler Group CTO Ian Roberts.

“They enable us to be more efficient in production. In fact, with intelligent implementation of our digital capabilities we will make a major step towards meeting our goals of lowering waste and energy consumption in the food value chain by 30%.”

The Bühler-Microsoft collaboration comes as the global food industry faces increasing environmental and economic pressure.

By 2050, the planet’s population is predicted to grow to nine billion. Providing sufficient nutritious food in a sustainable way is a major challenge we have only begun to address.

More than 30% of global energy goes into food production. However, around 30% of all food is lost or wasted, while 800 million people are starving.

From today’s perspective, we continue to challenge the limits of our agricultural systems, which will need to supply an additional 265 million tons of plant protein by 2050.

Bühler’s is aiming to make a difference through smart partnerships, to create businesses that contribute to solving these challenges.

“With the digitalization of the food industry we have a new, unrivalled capability we can bring to bear,” said Roberts.

Microsoft Manufacturing & Resources General Manager Caglayan Arkan said: “Collaborations like the one between Bühler and Microsoft will be essential to feeding our world and fueling a better future for our natural resources and food production.

“With artificial intelligence and the cloud, we have the technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the industry.”

Roberts added: “The digital revolution is a huge opportunity for the food manufacturing industry. It has the potential to bring beneficial changes along the entire value chain, improving safety, transparency and efficiency, and reducing energy consumption and waste.

“We are only scratching the surface of this potential. The partnership between Bühler and Microsoft will equip us with tools to address some of the key challenges the industry and the world faces.”

