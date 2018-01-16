Bühler bolsters consumer foods portfolio with Haas acquisition

The Bühler Group has beefed up its consumer foods product portfolio by acquiring confectionery production systems specialists, The Haas Group.

This marks Bühler’s first foray into the wafer and cookie production market.

Founded in Austria over a century ago, Haas has evolved into a major player in the field of production systems for making wafers, hard and soft cookies, ice cones, cakes and bakery products.

With its global workforce of 1,750 employees, Haas generates annual sales of about €300 million and operates its own production sites in 6 countries.

For Bühler, this strategic acquisition is a milestone in the development of its consumer foods business.

The Bühler Group is the major force in the field of food production systems along the entire value chain – for example from wheat grains to dough and up to finished wafers or cookies, or from cocoa beans to chocolate mass up to ready-to-consume chocolate products.

“Though we also offer food processing technologies and often have the same customers, our products and services do not overlap in any way – this means, we complement each other ideally,” said Bühler CEO Scheiber.

Haas and Bühler will mutually strengthen each other, he added, with the Haas portfolio enabling Bühler to offer its customers new opportunities.

What’s more, the two organisations are identically positioned as high-quality solution providers with matching corporate cultures as family-owned companies that are based on trust and committed to sustainability.

Bühler will now make its global network of some 100 service stations accessible to the customers of Haas as quickly as possible, integrate Haas in the Bühler innovation management organisation and network, and in the medium term develop complete solutions for producing wafers, cookies, and confectionary products with chocolate.

“The powerful presence of Bühler in Asia is another factor that enables the two combined companies to seize new opportunities in this major growth market for wafer and cookie products,” said Germar Wacker, who is now in charge of the Haas business within the Bühler Group.