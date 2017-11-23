Budweiser readying launch to International Space Station

Remember in March, when Budweiser said it was going to send its signature suds to Mars? Well, they’re making good on their promise.

As the first stepping stone to getting booze to the red planet, Budweiser has confirmed that it will send barley to the International Space Station in early December.

In what some decried as a PR stunt – or fake news – the brewer announced its intention to be the first beer on Mars at the South by Southwest conference in March.

Though toasting a bud on the fourth planet from the sun is still some way off, the brewer said it is now taking steps now to “better understand how its ingredients react in microgravity” so that when we eventually get to Mars, Budweiser will already be there.

To kick-start its research, Budweiser is partnering with experts in the field, including CASIS who manages the International Space Station US National Laboratory, and Space Tango, a payload development company that operates two commercial research facilities within the National Lab.

Together the group, along with Budweiser’s innovation team, will initiate two barley experiments via SpaceX’s upcoming cargo supply mission, scheduled to launch on December 4 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Once on the International Space Station, Budweiser’s barley will stay in orbit for approximately one month before coming down to be analysed.

The launch is slated for Monday December 4.