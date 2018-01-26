Budweiser brands beers with renewable energy

Budweiser will printing a renewable energy symbol on its cans indicating when the contents have been brewed with 100% renewable electricity.

This latest effort is a placeholder until the brewer and parent company AB InBev can make good on its promise of brewing all of its beers with 100% renewables by 2025.

The symbol will appear on the label of every Budweiser brewed in the United States beginning in spring 2018 – the first country where the beer will be brewed using 100% renewable electricity.

The US electricity is sourced from the Thunder Ranch Wind Farm in Oklahoma, which is powered by Enel Green Power.

The label will then roll out to additional markets as they reach 100% renewable electricity in their Budweiser brewing operations.