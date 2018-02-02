Britvic boosts manufacturing with £240m investment

British soft drinks Britvic is investing more than £100 million at its manufacturing site in Rugby to bolster production.

This latest investment is part of a wider £240 million three-year investment programme in the UK designed to step-change the company’s manufacturing capability.

As part of the Rugby investment, Britvic has recently installed three new can lines, and groundworks have started for a new on-site warehouse and aseptic line which will improve logistics planning and reduce road miles, helping the company to reduce its carbon footprint, the company said.

The new can lines collectively produce 6,000 cans per minute. The state-of-the-art design has led to a reduction in waste, significantly increased production, and gives greater flexibility meaning cans can now be made from aluminium or steel on the same line.

By April, the steel can formats will move to aluminium cans removing 8,000 tonnes of metal annually, Britvic said.

Chief Supply Chain Officer Clive Hooper said: “Rugby has been a home to Britvic for more than 30 years. The site has undergone significant change in that time; from the 80s when we manually produced drinks, through to the 90s when we moved to full automation, to our position today as the proud owners of some of the fastest can lines in Europe.

“At every stage, we have worked as a team to drive innovative change and I am looking forward to welcoming new team members to Rugby over the next 12 months as we continue to invest in our Rugby site.”