Britvic develops wood fibre bottle

Britvic, the UK PepsiCo bottler and owner of major soft drinks brands, has been exploring wood fibre bottles.

In partnership with Innovate UK and Natural Resources (2000), the soft drinks manufacturer has been working to revolutionise packaging with sustainably sourced, fully recyclable wood fibre materials.

The investigation into the new wood fibre packaging forms part of Britvic’s broader R&D work stream. The research process has thus far provided essential information for the company’s R&D team to explore further alternative packaging solutions going forward.

Clive Hooper, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Britvic, said: “We understand that packaging and the environmental impact of waste is a major concern and we’re committed to working collaboratively with others to explore innovative solutions.

“The wood fibre bottle is a great example of what potentially can be done and its development has provided great insight into what will and won’t work in terms of quality standards and mass production in the future.

“We’re now working hard to take our learnings from the fibre bottle to investigate fibre-based sustainable packaging materials further.”

As well as R&D investment, Britvic’s sustainability strategy places environmental initiatives at the heart of the business. The company is currently half way through a £240 million supply chain investment programme to maximise efficiency across its manufacturing sites, reduce waste and improve its environmental footprint.