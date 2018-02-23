British lamb back on the menu in Saudi Arabia

British lamb will soon be back on the menu in Saudi Arabia as part of a revitalised market agreement worth an estimated £25 million over the next five years.

British sheep farmers and meat producers will now have the opportunity to take advantage of the increasing demand for our high quality food and drink in Saudi Arabia – where total UK exports were worth over £152 million last year.

Top exports in 2017 included sweet biscuits (£13 million), chocolate (£10.9 million), butter (£6 million) and cheese (£5.1 million).

The eagerly awaited deal has been secured by the government, working with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP) lifts a 20 year long ban on exporting British lamb after the BSE crisis.

The deal follows the Prime Minister’s announcement last month that the Chinese government has agreed to progress lifting the BSE ban on UK beef exports to China, and is another boost to the UK’s flourishing food and drink exports – which reached a record level of £22 billion in 2017.

“This is a significant development for our British lamb farmers and meat producers, with the potential to boost jobs and bring millions of pounds into an industry which guarantees quality from farm to fork,” said Food Minister George Eustice.

“As the global appetite for the UK’s delicious food and drink products grows, we are supporting more of our farmers, fishermen and producers to take advantage of the world of opportunity that export markets have to offer.”

