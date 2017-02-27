Gin renaissance – British tipple smashes all export records

British gin exports have smashed all records on the previous year with overseas sales worth almost half a billion pounds.

The latest figures from HMRC show £474 million worth of British gin was sold abroad in 2016 – up 12%, worth £53 million more than the previous year.

If current trends continue, exports of gin are forecast to hit the £500 million mark before the end of 2017.

UK gin exports have seen a meteoric rise and since 2012, adding the equivalent value of £227 million in just five years. Volume sales have also risen by 36%.

Last year, without accounting for festive sales, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association dubbed 2016 ‘The Year of Gin’.

Miles Beale, WSTA Chief Executive, said: “The ‘Great British Gin Take Off’ has grown into a global phenomenon. The quality of the gin combined with the world’s love for brand Britain has seen British gin breaking records both at home and abroad. It is fantastic to see the quintessentially British spirit supporting a wider industry with gin themed gifts now selling like hot cakes.

“Britain is by far the biggest exporter of spirits in the world. We want the Government to get behind British business by supporting its spirit industry to help it reach its potential. The UK has the 4th highest excise duty rate on spirits in the EU, making British gin’s achievement more impressive. A modest 2% duty cut is a winning tonic that would boost the UK drinks industry, its employees and consumers as well as generating additional revenue to help public finances.”

The latest sales figures taken from UK shops, supermarkets, bars and restaurants confirm that gin sales are continuing to boom, with total sales close to £1.1 billion.

The final count shows that over 41 million bottles were sold in the UK last year – up +12% on the same period last year.

44 new distilleries opened in 2016 meaning that exactly 100 new licences have been issued in the last two years.

The UK is now firmly in the grip of a gin craze as sales are reaching beyond just bottles of the spirit with gin related gifts and tours hitting record highs last year.

In Britain, the duty on a 70cl bottle of spirits at 40% is £7.75, meaning that 76% of the cost of the average priced bottle of spirits in shops and supermarkets is taken up by duty and VAT.

This compares to Spain – who receive 45% of EU exports of British gin – and who pay just £2.69 in excise duty for a bottle.

The USA accounts for 59% of non-EU exports of British gin, by volume, but they pay less than half in duty than the Brits at £3.71.

Following the cut in spirits duty in the 2015 budget, spirits duty income increased on the previous year by £125 million (+4.1%) from April 2015 to March 2016 inclusive.