British eggs free from salmonella, FSA confirms

Thirty years following an infamous salmonella scare, the UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) has cleared Lion Mark eggs as safe to eat for pregnant women and young children.

Previously, pregnant women, young children and other vulnerable groups had been advised by the FSA not to eat raw, soft boiled or runny eggs for fear of contracting salmonella.

Indeed, pregnancy advice for expectant mothers has long cautioned against eating any form of runny eggs.

Now, however, the FSA has updated its advice claiming that all eggs stamped with the red Lion mark – i.e. almost all those produced in the UK – are now free from the food poisoning bug.

The advice follows a major vaccination programme as well as overall improvements to animal welfare.

The British Lion Mark was originally introduced as a means of tracking and tracing eggs back to the original farm and as a means of indication best-before dates.

In many ways this was ahead of current industry trends which are increasingly favouring track and trace technology.

Clearly it has paid off with the above announcement legitimising this method.