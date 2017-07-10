Britain’s drinks on the menu at Defra roundtable

The future of the UK’s food and drinks sector was discussed at length at a recent Defra roundtable led by Secretary of State Michael Gove.

The event, which gathered industry leaders and Defra ministers, saw Miles Beale, Chief Executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association, discuss the drinks industry global position and its current rate of growth.

The roundtable was the first in a series of meetings to bring together the people at the cutting edge of the UK’s food and drink sector and the influencers.

Mr Beale said: “The food and drink roundtable has given us the opportunity to get together with government and make them understand our concerns and highlight better ways of working together.

“As a follow up to the meeting I have also written a letter to Mr Gove spelling out what Government needs to do to protect the UK’s status as the number one global hub for wine imports and the world’s biggest exporter of spirits.

“The UK drinks industry is incredibly important to the economy and we need to ensure government is listening to industry to ensure we maintain free flows of trade now Brexit negotiations are underway.”

Also at the meeting was George Eustice, MP, who has kept his post Minister of State for Defra following the general election.

The UK is an important market for the world’s wine producers. Over 99% of wine consumed in the UK is imported and in 2016 total sales amounted to more than £10 billion.

The most important issue for UK wine businesses, and the 277,000 UK jobs that the industry supports, directly and indirectly, is for the UK to remain central to world wine trading post-Brexit.

The UK is by far the largest exporter of spirits in the world and the industry which supports some 296,000 UK jobs, directly and indirectly, can only invest and grow if trade flows are secure.

Over 1 billion litres of UK spirits are exported to foreign markets, including more than 200 million bottles of gin. Three out of every four bottles of gin imported around the world are made in the UK.

Last year UK gin sent overseas hit an all-time high, worth almost half a billion pounds.