BRF launches OneFoods dedicated to halal market

BRF, the Dubai-headquartered halal animal protein company, has launched OneFoods, its subsidiary dedicated to the halal market, which previously was called Sadia Halal.

OneFoods will operate in an estimated market formed by 1.8 billion people whose economic and demographic growth exceeds the world average.

“By creating a local company to consolidate our operations in Islamic markets, we moved further up the production chain to get closer to our consumers, which should support the accelerated growth of OneFoods,” said Pedro Faria, BRF’s Global CEO.

OneFoods has a market share of approximately 45% in chicken products in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, which are markets in which it operates with own distribution and a broad product portfolio. The products are sold under brands such as Sadia.

“If you ask which is the number one halal food brand in the Middle East, the answer is Sadia. This is a fantastic asset that shows how close we are to consumers and just how confident they are in the quality and origin of our products. We’re talking about a relationship of over 40 years, given that the first container of Sadia products arrived in the region in the 1970s,” said Mr Faria.

Patricio Rohner, BRF General Manager in the Middle East and North Africa, will be the leader of OneFoods.

He said: “OneFoods already operates in more than 40 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia. Its goal is to accelerate the transition process and forge closer relationships with consumers in all its markets, by replicating the leadership it has attained in the Middle East through its brands, distribution, integrated chain, low costs and high-quality and innovative products.”