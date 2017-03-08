Brexit could ‘make or break farmers’ warns Fairtrade Foundation

New figures show Brexit could make or break farmers from some of the poorest countries by creating fairer trade or it could result in at least £1 billion in extra taxes, warned the Fairtrade Foundation and Traidcraft.

A new report – Brexit: Let’s change trade for good – reveals the potential untold human cost behind Brexit for millions of people around the world. However, the report reveals there is also an unprecedented opportunity for the UK to become a world leader in fairer trade.

EU measures currently mean products the UK imports from the poorest countries are exempt from charges or taxes. But if equivalent rules aren’t put in place by our government, 116 countries stand to lose out. This would seriously harm the incomes of the many people that produce some of the UK’s favourite products, be it coffee, sugar or bananas.

Fairtrade Foundation and Traidcraft urge the Government to offer the poorest countries preferential, non-reciprocal access to the UK market, warning that those countries could face unfair competition if politicians sign free trade agreements with wealthy competitors.

Michael Gidney, Fairtrade Foundation’s CEO, said: “Many farming communities are already living on the edge, struggling with the impact of exploitation brought on by low prices for their produce. Brexit could make or break the future for these farmers and could mean the difference between working their way out of, or way back in to, poverty.

“This Government has repeatedly said it wants new trade deals to be fair for all. We need action to match that ambition: if the UK is to become a great, global trading nation we must make sure we change trade for good. We’re calling on the government to deliver on its promises and make this tumultuous time one of hope and opportunity, instead of greater poverty and misery for some of the world’s poorest farmers.”

Robin Roth, CEO of Traidcraft, added: “We’ve calculated that new taxes on imports from the world’s poorest countries could amount to around £1 billion if the government fails to act.

“This could mean rising costs for UK consumers on things like fresh fruit, coffee and garments – or more likely, hit the income and working conditions of already poor and vulnerable producers and workers in developing countries.

“The Government has an opportunity to give themselves a quick win by offering immediate one-way market access to imports from developing countries. This would ensure uninterrupted supply for UK consumers, and jobs and income for producers in some of the world’s poorest countries.”

The Government’s ambition to become ‘a great global trading nation’ is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to deliver truly fair trade which backs the UK’s promises to end poverty and inequality.

Last month, in a Parliamentary debate, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox MP welcomed the Fairtrade Foundation and Traidcraft’s new campaign agreeing with the importance of fair prices, wages, and sustainable practices for farmers and workers.